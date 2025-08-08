Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 6,129 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseof231% compared to the typical volume of 1,853 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.85 price objective (up previously from $12.35) on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

Get Silver Standard Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSRM

Institutional Trading of Silver Standard Resources

Silver Standard Resources Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Silver Standard Resources by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Silver Standard Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,346,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,216,000 after acquiring an additional 71,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Silver Standard Resources by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 370,006 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new stake in Silver Standard Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Silver Standard Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98. Silver Standard Resources has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $15.49.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. Silver Standard Resources had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silver Standard Resources will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Silver Standard Resources

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Further Reading

