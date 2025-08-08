Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) Short Interest Update

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,600 shares, agrowthof65.6% from the June 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFINP opened at $22.35 on Friday. Triumph Financial has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14.

Triumph Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th were issued a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

See Also

