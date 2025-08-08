Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Short Interest Up 76.3% in July

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,140,000 shares, anincreaseof76.3% from the June 30th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

ZM opened at $71.60 on Friday. Zoom Communications has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Communications will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zoom Communications from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoom Communications from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $787,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $147,914.84. This trade represents a 84.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert Raymond Mcmaster sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,575. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,542 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,623 over the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 18.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 27,430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 31.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 990.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

