U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 841,000 shares, anincreaseof52.9% from the June 30th total of 549,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on USEG shares. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on USEG

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

In other U.S. Energy news, major shareholder Joshua Lane Batchelor sold 1,091,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $2,204,785.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 110,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,311.10. This trade represents a 90.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,935 and sold 1,704,606 shares valued at $3,447,206. Insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Energy by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Energy by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.15 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a market cap of $39.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.46.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 43.67% and a negative net margin of 111.12%. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Energy will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Energy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.