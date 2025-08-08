SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Short Interest Up 77.0% in July

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 33,100 shares, agrowthof77.0% from the June 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMXWW opened at $0.02 on Friday. SMX has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides solution for authentication and track and trace challenges. Its proprietary marker system embeds a permanent or removable mark on solid, liquid, or gaseous objects or materials. The company's solutions comprise physical or chemical marker system coupled with a reader and connected to a blockchain digital platform for application in process tracing, authentication, and sustainability and circular economics industries.

