Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT, and training services for IT operation.

