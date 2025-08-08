Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Shares Up 9.8% – Here’s What Happened

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.90 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.90 ($0.17). Approximately 93 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 121,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.16).

The company has a market cap of £20.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Various Eateries (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported GBX (1.30) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. Various Eateries had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Various Eateries PLC will post -2.9999999 earnings per share for the current year.

Various Eateries plc is passionate about creating unique experiences for modern consumers.

The core brands of the Group are Coppa Club and Tavolino. Coppa Club is a multi-use all day concept that combines a restaurant, café, lounge, bar and workspace, whilst Tavolino aims to address a gap in the market for high quality Italian food at mid-market prices.

