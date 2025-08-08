Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Stock Price Up 1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $14.31. 94,307 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 63,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANYYY. Barclays downgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Aena S.M.E. Trading Up 1.0%

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

