1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 3,990 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 107,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $798,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 59,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Citigroup increased their target price on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.81.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE ABBV opened at $196.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.86 and its 200-day moving average is $190.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

