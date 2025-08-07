1834 Investment Advisors Co. Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,580 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average of $62.89.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.94%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,924,344.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 688,409 shares in the company, valued at $44,478,105.49. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,281,257.36. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

