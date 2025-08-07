Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.1% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $140.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $192.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $179.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.76.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

