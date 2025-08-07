RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Has $9.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 6.8% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after buying an additional 10,807,527 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after buying an additional 10,132,168 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,710,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,925,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,953,000 after buying an additional 3,324,648 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The company has a market capitalization of $165.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

