Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,177 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 19,989 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.8% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Tesla were worth $33,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Tesla by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $153,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $8,158,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $319.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 184.92, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.56. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.48 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,989. This trade represents a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 606,724 shares of company stock worth $215,376,831. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

