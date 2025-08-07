Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,998 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 284,174 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 59,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 468,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,536,000 after acquiring an additional 39,709 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $152.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.