Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Cresta Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 5.1% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $567.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $546.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.70. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $574.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.