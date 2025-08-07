Deutsche Bank AG Sells 22,050 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,136,607 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 22,050 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.43% of Salesforce worth $1,110,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,442 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $111,480,000 after acquiring an additional 93,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.16.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.67, for a total value of $584,257.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,955,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,501,823.22. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,219,490. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $11,898,691. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CRM opened at $248.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $237.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.68.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

