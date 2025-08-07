Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,589,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of Starbucks worth $943,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $817,759,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $519,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,942 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,552,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 629.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,190,114 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $291,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,809 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.3%

SBUX stock opened at $88.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.48. The company has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $117.46.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 105.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

