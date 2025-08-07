VeraBank N.A. Lowers Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

VeraBank N.A. cut its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,367 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,959.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $488,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,317,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255,683 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 724.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $374,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,641 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,968,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,823 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. New Street Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

Comcast Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.03. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

