Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 116.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.61.

Danaher Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $195.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.81. The firm has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $279.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

