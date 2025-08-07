Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,090,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,911,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913,335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,398,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,757 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,274,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,679,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $152.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.80. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $358.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.