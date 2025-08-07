Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VWO opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $51.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

