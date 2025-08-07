Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Stock Up 0.7%

VOO stock opened at $581.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $565.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.80. The company has a market cap of $706.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $588.16.

Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

