Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1,292.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,495,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,693,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029,058 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 43,573.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,661,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,140,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Amgen by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,182,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,431,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,676,183,000 after purchasing an additional 875,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,890,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,274,553,000 after buying an additional 839,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $284.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $339.17. The firm has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 180.66% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.