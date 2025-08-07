PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after buying an additional 1,258,198 shares during the period. Coign Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.1% in the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $57,392,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 34,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $140.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $179.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.76.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

