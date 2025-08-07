Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 1,165,745 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,296,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165,745 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.6% of Deutsche Bank AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.68% of PepsiCo worth $1,393,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,198 shares during the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.1% during the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $140.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.99 and a 200-day moving average of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $179.73.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

