Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Has $819,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ opened at $170.72 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $411.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

