Northern Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northern Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 0.3% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $88.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.48. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.17%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

