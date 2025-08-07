Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 65.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,373 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32,489 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 102,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 932,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,700,258.82. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $380,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,056,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,511,128.70. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,112 shares of company stock worth $14,080,073 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $103.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

