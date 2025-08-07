Arjuna Capital Acquires New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $41,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,781.04.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,674,935. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,536.31 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,291.80 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,573.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,087.27. The company has a market cap of $179.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $41.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

