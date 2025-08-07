Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,499 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 197,008 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after buying an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 113,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 32,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $274.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $57,778.73. Following the sale, the insider owned 255,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,413,079.79. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $154,072.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,027 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,498.27. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.