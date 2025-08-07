Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,217 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 926.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,256,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,422,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,521 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 30,456.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,020,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,667 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 1,744.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $488,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Salesforce by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.42, for a total value of $567,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,718,751.82. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,898,691 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $248.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.68. The company has a market cap of $237.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 price target (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.16.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

