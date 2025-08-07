Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Reduced by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.35. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.86%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

