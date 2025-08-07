Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 12,816 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.3% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 396.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 68.4% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $195.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.81. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $279.90. The firm has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus lowered their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

