Geometric Wealth Advisors Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.2% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,775,904,000. NWI Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $679,936,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $567.32 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $574.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $546.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.70.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

