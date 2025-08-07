ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Makes New $13.17 Million Investment in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 18.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 113,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,938,000 after buying an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 44.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,507,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,195,725,000 after buying an additional 289,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $359.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.25. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $399.56. The firm has a market cap of $140.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $396.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

