Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.6%

PG stock opened at $152.87 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $358.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.