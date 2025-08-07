Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 571,544 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571,544 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,149,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after buying an additional 4,221,392 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,816,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,779 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $216,953,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,932,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,091 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $45,371,734.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,973,088.62. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.6%

PLTR opened at $179.54 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $180.58. The company has a market cap of $423.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.49, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.06.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

