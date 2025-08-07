Waycross Partners LLC Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8,664.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,960 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.5% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,900,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,534 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,380,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,925 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,018,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171,849 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 34,401,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,975,616,000 after purchasing an additional 581,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,668,134,000 after buying an additional 1,043,948 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $301.67 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.90 and a 1-year high of $306.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,117,639.75. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.92.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

