Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,229,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,951,000 after purchasing an additional 268,300 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 4,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of CAT opened at $428.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $201.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $441.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $389.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Baird R W upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Melius upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

