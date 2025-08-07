Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial raised its position in Amgen by 304.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $284.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $339.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.18 and a 200 day moving average of $292.39.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 180.66% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $328.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.23.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

