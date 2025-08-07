Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $8,283,000. Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its stake in Pfizer by 69.6% in the first quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 31,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 125,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $23.95 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

