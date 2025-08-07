Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,492,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 106,923 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.35% of McDonald’s worth $778,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,280 shares of company stock worth $2,215,178 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Argus cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.39.

Get Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $307.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $219.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $265.33 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.81 and a 200-day moving average of $303.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.