Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 77 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,643,224. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $339.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.98 and a 200 day moving average of $346.79. The stock has a market cap of $626.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.31 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.84.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

