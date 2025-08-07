Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Oracle by 183.6% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 3,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,975,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,534,624,000 after purchasing an additional 94,236 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $23,887,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,303 shares of company stock worth $82,480,056 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3%

ORCL opened at $256.52 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $260.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Oracle from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.