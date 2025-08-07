Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,319,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,424 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $573,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Triune Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $177.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

