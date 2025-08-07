Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,068,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670,902 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $625,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,723,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,946,000 after acquiring an additional 266,350 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $9,534,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET stock opened at $138.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $139.53. The company has a market cap of $174.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 40.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 880,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total value of $109,837,662.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,944,405 shares in the company, valued at $741,802,299.95. The trade was a 12.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $99,083.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,512.80. This trade represents a 10.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,443,742 shares of company stock valued at $395,523,885 in the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.79.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

