Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 2,456 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gagnon Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 6.2% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,999,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,904,000 after purchasing an additional 687,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,819,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,496,000 after purchasing an additional 584,375 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,889,126,000 after purchasing an additional 494,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,178,258,000 after purchasing an additional 453,335 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 7,893 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.64, for a total transaction of $3,935,765.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,565.68. This trade represents a 37.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,903 shares of company stock worth $7,932,778. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $474.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $519.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.12. The company has a market capitalization of $169.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.