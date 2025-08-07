One Degree Advisors Inc Has $316,000 Stock Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

One Degree Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,016,000 after buying an additional 281,784 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 538.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 378,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,856,000 after purchasing an additional 319,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $152.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.71. The company has a market capitalization of $266.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.11.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

