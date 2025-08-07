Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $10.64 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,178 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.

NYSE MRK opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $199.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $120.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

