Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 32,193 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,730,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,193 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 1.2% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $49,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,871,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,084,000 after purchasing an additional 618,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,298,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,716 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $75,072.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $945,928.44. This trade represents a 8.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $171,414.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 232,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,545.20. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,715 shares of company stock worth $3,081,245 over the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

